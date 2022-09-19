Joe Walsh's VetsAid To Be Livestreamed

VetsAid Event poster

The Eagles icon Joe Walsh has announced that the sixth annual VetsAid benefit concert event will be livestreamed across the globe via the Veeps platform.

We were sent these details: VetsAid 2022 will feature sets from a newly reunited James Gang (Joe Walsh, Jimmy Fox and Dale Peters) for a final performance, or "One Last Ride," with special guest Dave Grohl as well as from Nine Inch Nails, The Black Keys and The Breeders.

The show will be hosted for the third time by Cleveland native Drew Carey and will stream live at 6pm Eastern on Sunday, November 13, 2022, from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH.



"The arena show sold so fast that we just had to find a way to share the James Gang reunion and this historic night of Ohio rock and roll with more fans across America and the world," Walsh shares. "We at VetsAid learned how to livestream over the past two years so I'm proud to partner again with Veeps to bring this show directly to fans whether it's in their living rooms, in their local VFW halls or even just watching on their mobile phones so that we can raise even more money for Ohio vets and their families. And, thanks to our new partnerships with Fandiem and Bandsintown, one lucky donor will even win an all-expenses trip to Columbus to come to the show as my special guest and even grab a cup of joe with Joe! That's me!"



Livestream passes priced at $19.99 and limited edition merch bundles are available now at vetsaid.veeps.com. All net proceeds will go directly to veterans services groups with ties to Ohio.

