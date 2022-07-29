John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song

Video still

John 5 has shared a music video that he created for the just released David Lee Roth solo song, "Nothing Could Have Stopped Us Back Then Anyway...".

The guitarist worked with the Van Halen frontman on a number of unreleased songs and he had previously singled out this track, which Roth revealed earlier this week, as a favorite because it was a tribute to Van Halen.

John 5 captioned the video that he has previously created for the track, "Honored to be a part of this amazing piece of history. When I wrote the song with Dave, I knew it was something very special.

"I created this video on the tour bus as a tribute with Mike Savage. Very proud to share it with everyone." Watch the video below:

