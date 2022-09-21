John Mellencamp Previews Expanded 'Scarecrow' Album

Scarecrow album cover art

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is sharing multiple versions of his classic hit, "Small Town", as a preview to the November 4 release of an expanded Deluxe reissue of his 1985 album, "Scarecrow."

Mellencamp is streaming a writer's demo, an acoustic take and a new 2022 remix of the song from his eighth studio record, which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 5 million copies in the region; the set also included the hit singles "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to '60s Rock)" and "Lonely Ol' Night."

The "Scarecrow Deluxe" reissue will be available as a box set including 2 CDs of newly-remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.

Mellencamp's latest studio album is 2022's "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", which features multiple songs co-written with and featuring Bruce Springsteen.

The Indiana rocker will next be seen performing at Farm Aid 2022 in Raleigh, NC on September 24. Stream "Small Town" and a video trailer for the reissue here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

