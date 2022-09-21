John Mellencamp Previews Expanded 'Scarecrow' Album

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is sharing multiple versions of his classic hit, "Small Town", as a preview to the November 4 release of an expanded Deluxe reissue of his 1985 album, "Scarecrow."
Mellencamp is streaming a writer's demo, an acoustic take and a new 2022 remix of the song from his eighth studio record, which reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 5 million copies in the region; the set also included the hit singles "R.O.C.K. in the U.S.A. (A Salute to '60s Rock)" and "Lonely Ol' Night."
The "Scarecrow Deluxe" reissue will be available as a box set including 2 CDs of newly-remixed and remastered songs plus previously unreleased bonus tracks and alternate versions, a booklet full of rare photographs and all new liner notes by acclaimed author and music critic Anthony DeCurtis.
Mellencamp's latest studio album is 2022's "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", which features multiple songs co-written with and featuring Bruce Springsteen.
The Indiana rocker will next be seen performing at Farm Aid 2022 in Raleigh, NC on September 24. Stream "Small Town" and a video trailer for the reissue here.
Bruce Springsteen Teams With John Mellencamp For 'Did You Say Such A Thing'
John Mellencamp Streaming 'Strictly A One-Eyed Jack'
John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'Chasing Rainbows'
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'
John Mellencamp Music and Merch
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set- Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million-Smashing Pumpkins- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday- Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown- Journey- Metallica- more
Ozzy Scores Biggest Hit Ever- Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year- 80s Hair Bands On This Season's The Top Ten Revealed- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song- Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video- Clutch- more
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Guns N' Roses Expand Use Your Illusion For Box Set
Motley Crue Stadium Tour With Def Leppard Tops $170 Million
The Smashing Pumpkins Share First Song From 33 Track Rock Opera
King's X 'Let It Rain' With New Video As Album Hits The Charts
John Mellencamp Previews Expanded 'Scarecrow' Album
Thrice Say 'Open Your Eyes and Dream' With New Song
Sleeping With Sirens Announce US Tour Dates
Singled Out: Forrest Isn't Dead's Heaven and Earth