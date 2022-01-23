.

John Mellencamp Streaming 'Strictly A One-Eyed Jack'

Bruce Henne | 01-23-2022

John Mellencamp Album cover art
(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is streaming his new album, "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", in sync with its release on January 21. The project presents a dozen new songs, including three with Bruce Springsteen, with whom Mellencamp shared the set's lead single, "Wasted Days", back in September.

"I still make albums, even though there's not a lot of demand for albums in today's singles world," the rocker tells the Wall Street Journal. "I still look at albums as a distinctive piece of work, not just a bunch of songs."

"I kind of looked at it when I was putting it together as this is one guy speaking," Mellencamp reveals to Forbes. "So all the songs are really one guy speaking, as opposed to there's this song and that song, and this song, and that song. It's just one guy talking about his life, his future, his self."

Mellencamp recently issued the track, "Chasing Rainbows", as the latest preview of the album ahead of its arrival, and has now released another song with Springsteen, "Did You Say Such A Thing", alongside the album's release. Stream the album here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

