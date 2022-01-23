John Mellencamp Streaming 'Strictly A One-Eyed Jack'

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is streaming his new album, "Strictly A One-Eyed Jack", in sync with its release on January 21. The project presents a dozen new songs, including three with Bruce Springsteen, with whom Mellencamp shared the set's lead single, "Wasted Days", back in September.
"I still make albums, even though there's not a lot of demand for albums in today's singles world," the rocker tells the Wall Street Journal. "I still look at albums as a distinctive piece of work, not just a bunch of songs."
"I kind of looked at it when I was putting it together as this is one guy speaking," Mellencamp reveals to Forbes. "So all the songs are really one guy speaking, as opposed to there's this song and that song, and this song, and that song. It's just one guy talking about his life, his future, his self."
Mellencamp recently issued the track, "Chasing Rainbows", as the latest preview of the album ahead of its arrival, and has now released another song with Springsteen, "Did You Say Such A Thing", alongside the album's release. Stream the album here.
John Mellencamp Shares New Song 'Chasing Rainbows'
John Mellencamp and Bruce Springsteen Duet On 'Wasted Days'
John Mellencamp In The Studio For 'Scarecrow' Anniversary
Neil Young and John Mellencamp Lead Farm Aid 2019
A Day To Remember Team Up With Blink-182's Mark Hoppus- Thomas Rhett To Bring The Bar To You With New Tour- Switchfoot- more
Foo Fighters, Metallica Lead Festival Lineup- Duran Duran Austin City Limits Debut - ...And You Will Know Us By the Trail of Dead Free Show- more
Meat Loaf Dead At 74- Halestorm's Tour Bus Caught On Fire- Eagles Add New Shows To Hotel California Tour- Jimi Hendrix- more
Ghost Premiere Video and Announce New Album- KISS Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates- Keith Buckley Shares His 'Truth'- more
MorleyView Blue Oyster Cult Legend Albert Bouchard
The Blues: Ladies Edition -Joanne Shaw Taylor, Sue Foley and more
Get To Know... Get to Know: Loveland Duren Explain 'The Memphis Thing'
Caught In The Act: Nita Strauss Live In Chicago