John Mellencamp Streams Unreleased Scarecrow Track 'Smart Guys'

Bruce Henne | 11-01-2022

(hennemusic) John Mellencamp is streaming a lyric video for the 2022 remix of "Smart Guys", a previously-unreleased track recorded during sessions for his 1985 album, "Scarecrow."

The tune follows "Carolina Shag" and multiple versions of his classic hit, "Small Town", as the latest preview to the November 4 release of the expanded Deluxe reissue of the project.

Upon its original release, "Scarecrow" - which included singles like "Lonely 'Ol Night", "Minutes To Memories" and "R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60's Rock)" - reached No. 2 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than 5 million copies in the region.

Read more and listen to "Smart Guys" here

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

