John Bonham's Death Inspired Jason To Pursue Drumming

AXS TV highlight a conversation that Jason Bonham had with Sammy Hagar on the former Van Halen frontman's Rock and Roll Road Trip, where Bonham explains that his wanting to make his father proud in the wake of the Led Zeppelin legend's tragic death, inspired Jason to pursue drumming.
The network shared: Jason Bonham didn't always strive to be a professional percussionist. But after the death of his father, Led Zeppelin's John Bonham, he knew he wanted to steer his life toward drumming.
"I was a very successful Motocross junior rider and sponsored and raced dirt bikes, I was very, very good at that," Jason said in a conversation with Sammy Hagar. "Until my dad passed and it was two years after my father passed, I said, 'You know what, I want to make him proud.'"
Jason tapped into that early encouragement and tutelage given by his father and became one of the most renowned percussionists of his time, even playing with Led Zeppelin themselves on a few occasions.
"To get a chance to look at those guys, it was a highly emotional thing, because all I wanted to do was make those guys smile," Jason said. "Because to me, a smile from them was as if I was getting it from my dad."
You can watch Jason Bonham's full conversation with Sammy Hagar on Rock & Roll Road Trip, available now on the AXS TV website here., mobile app and the AXS TV app on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV, and other streaming platforms.
Jason Bonham May Have Found Unreleased Led Zeppelin Recordings
Ozzy Osbourne To Talk John Bonham, Sex Pistols and More On Ozzy Speaks
Gov't Mule Recruit Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening For Dark Side of the Mule Tour
Jason Bonham's Led Zeppelin Evening Headed Down Under
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour- Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- more
Foo Fighters Share Epic New Song 'The Teacher' With Short Film- Megadeth Icon David Ellefson Does First Lead Vocal On New Dieth Single- more
Kenny Chesney's Band Rocks AC/DC Classic At I Go Back Tour Closer- Brothers Osborne Share New Song 'Goodbye's Kickin' In'- more
Sites and Sounds: Tupelo Elvis Festival
Caught In The Act: Frankie Valli Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Winger Live 2023
Live: The Psychedelic Furs Rock Orlando
Sites and Sounds: Jacksonville Jazz Festival
Guns N' Roses Tap Carrie Underwood, The Pretenders, More For Tour
Motley Crue Share Video From Second Show Of World Tour
Eric Clapton Shares Set List From Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts
Iron Maiden Share Video Of New Nicko McBrain Drum Kit
The Hold Steady Announce Inaugural Positive Jam Festival Lineup
John Bonham's Death Inspired Jason To Pursue Drumming
Peter Lewis of Moby Grape Share's 'Without You'
Kings Of Leon Throw Ultimate Celebration Party For Wrexham AFC