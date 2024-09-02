Concentus: The John Wetton Live Collection, Volume I Coming

(RAM) Spirit of Unicorn Music are pleased to announce the forthcoming release of Concentus: The John Wetton Live Collection, Volume I : the first in an ongoing series of 3 box sets celebrating the life and times of this incredible musician, focusing on his live canon.

The Concentus: Volume I box set features 10 CDs, the first selection of John's live albums, all of which have been newly mastered by Andy Pearce. Also included is a selection of bonus material, including rare and hard-to-find cuts. The collection is presented in a compact box and comes with new and extensive sleeve notes from Prog Magazine editor, Jerry Ewing.

The collection has been specially curated by Rick Nelson, Wetton archivist and John's close friend. Packaging and artwork has been designed by John's long-time collaborator Michael Inns. The entire project releases with the blessing of John's wife, Lisa and son, Dylan and has the full support of the Wetton Estate.

Wetton's dear friend, song-writing partner and co-member of supergroup Asia, Geoff Downes commented "These songs and recordings will live forever and continue to bring joy to those who listen to them. John has left us all a gift and it is a very precious one."

With a career spanning more than four decades, John Wetton's rich baritone voice and accomplished bass playing has adorned many recordings. Concentus: Volume I is the second release by Spirit of Unicorn Music which pays tribute to this fine musician and fulfills the Wetton Estate's commitment to uphold John's musical legacy. Last year saw the release of An Extraordinary Life, an 8-CD box set which featured Wetton's solo studio albums.

John Wetton has a unique place in British music history. In a glittering career that spans more than forty years, Wetton was a member of several influential and much-loved bands, including Family, King Crimson, Uriah Heep, Wishbone Ash, Roxy Music, UK, Asia and Icon. He also appeared on a host of albums as a guest or session player, including for Bryan Ferry, Steve Hackett, Brian Eno, Renaissance, and Galahad.

