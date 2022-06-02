Jon Anderson To Perform Classic Yes Album On US Tour

(hennemusic) Legendary Yes vocalist/songwriter Jon Anderson will be performing his former band's 1972 album classic, "Close To The Edge", on a summer US tour with The Paul Green Rock Academy .
Jon and the ensemble will be celebrating the 50th Anniversary of the project by performing the album in its entirety, along with other classics and surprises.
The 2022 tour is a resumption of the tradition started in 2005 when Jon toured with Paul Green's original School of Rock all stars.
These early shows, over 30 in total between 2006-2008, were nothing short of magical, and now Anderson returns to continue that magic with a set of Yes Classics, deep cuts, mash ups, and solo works, all with lush arrangements featuring choral singing, horns, and all the other benefits of having a backing band with 25 young musicians.
"Having done a few of these songs in the past with Jon and my students, I couldn't wait to add them to the current show," says Green. "Once we did 'Close to the Edge' and 'And You and I' on our Florida run in April, I was reminded of the magic of hearing these songs recreated by young musicians...They really capture the frenetic energy of the original recordings. Then when I heard it was the 50th anniversary of the album I just knew we had to do the whole thing. Jon agreed."
"There are so many wonderful moments in my musical life, and being on stage with these young teenagers performing classic Yes songs makes me so happy and proud," says Anderson. "It's a marvel and a tremendous pleasure for me. They are a joy to be with and so much fun. I am grateful, thankful and feel very blessed to be able to sing along with them. Janee and I love them all. Love and light."
Read more, watch a video trailer and see the tour dates here.
Original Yes Frontman Jon Anderson Launches Patreon
Yes Legend Jon Anderson Expands 'Olias of Sunhillow'
Jon Anderson's Song Of Seven Expanded For Reissue
Yes Legend Jon Anderson Streams New Song 'First Born Leaders'
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour- David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status- Eddie Van Halen- more
Journey Deliver You Got The Best Of Me Video- Megadeth Announce David Ellefson's Official Replacement- Eddie Van Halen- more
KISS Stars Ace Frehley and Peter Criss Reunite- The Used's McCracken Bert Seeks Mental Health Treatment- Springsteen- more
Guns N' Roses Story of Their Songs TV Special Coming- Soundgarden Nirvana Supergroup Share Rhythm Of The Ride Video- more
Def Leppard - Diamond Star Halos
Sites and Sounds: Quebec City's Festival d'ete de Quebec 2022
Sites and Sounds: A Summer of Music Awaits in Malta
Live: Vieux Farka Toure In Phoenix
Michael Schenker Group (MSG) - Universal
Motley Crue and Def Leppard May Expand Stadium Tour
David Lee Roth Hints At Change In Retirement Status
Wolfgang Slams Reelz TV Autopsy Special About Eddie Van Halen
Asking Alexandria Cancel Remaining Tour Dates For Health Reasons
Rolling Stones Live Debut 1966 Classic At 60th Anniversary Tour Opener
Jon Anderson To Perform Classic Yes Album On US Tour
Amon Amarth Get In The Ring With New Video And Album
Unearth Announce Summer Tour Plans