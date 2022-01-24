Judas Priest Splits Focus Of Breaking The Band TV Episode

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Reelz TV upcoming Judas Priest episode of Breaking the Band is said to feature a candid interview with former guitarist and band co-founder K.K. Downing and other former members.

Judas Priest: Breaking the Band is set to premiere on Sunday, February 6 at 9pm ET/ 6pm PT. Here is the official synopsis: Judas Priest changed the course of rock music and brought a walloping new sound that led to the band selling more than 50 million records worldwide.

With a career spanning 50 years they have come to epitomize heavy metal both through their famed 'two guitar attack' of dueling lead guitarists and their iconic leather and studs look.

But with two lead guitarists vying for control of the group, drug addiction issues, an accusation of murder and a secret kept for decades with the potential to uproot the band after 20 years the group reached its breaking point.

In a candid interview Judas Priest co-founder and former guitarist K.K. Downing discusses the battles the band faced including those of lead singer Rob Halford who along with dangerous drug addictions also struggled with mental health.

Former members drummer Les Binks and lead singer Tim "Ripper" Owens share their experiences with the band along with original Judas Priest manager Dave Corke.

At one point nothing was heard from Judas Priest for five years but the band made a controversial comeback and are still going strong today. But the longevity came at a price as only one of the original members has remained with the band.

Related Stories

Judas Priest Change Their Minds About Tour Lineup

Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist

Judas Priest Reveal Rescheduled North American Tour Dates 2021 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Revealed Cancer Battle 2021 In Review

News > Judas Priest