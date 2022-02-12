.

Judas Priest Stream 'Breaking The Law' Video From Bloodstock Open Air 2021

Bruce Henne | 02-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest Anniversary promo
Anniversary promo

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1980 classic, "Breaking The Law", featuring Glenn Tipton at the 2021 edition of the UK's Bloodstock Open Air festival last summer.

The opening track from the UK outfit's "British Steel" album was one of three encore songs in a headlining set that saw Tipton join his bandmates on stage; the guitarist has appeared at random concerts in the years following his 2018 decision to retire from touring while he deals with the effects of Parkinson's Disease.

Judas Priest closed out the 2021 version of the multi-day annual event at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, which also saw headliners Kreator and Devin Townsend appear on the site's Ronnie James Dio Stage.

Following their recent nomination for induction into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Judas Priest will begin rescheduled dates on a North American tour in Peoria, IL on March 4. here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Judas Priest Stream 'Breaking The Law' Video From Bloodstock Open Air 2021

Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video

Rob Halford Had The Idea Of Judas Priest Tour As 4-Piece

Judas Priest Thrilled With Third Rock Hall Nomination

Judas Priest, New York Dolls Among 2022 Rock Hall Nominees

News > Judas Priest

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rush Expanding 'Moving Pictures'- Slash Launches '4' With Full Album Performance- Eddie Vedder Streams New Album- Metallica- more

Eddie Vedder In Conversation with Springsteen- Corey Taylor- Ed Sheeran and Bring Me The Horizon Plan Song Together- Tool- more

Eddie Vedder Fires Back In Motley Crue Feud- Mammoth WVH 'Epiphany' Video- Slash Talks Burying The Hatchet With Axl Rose- more

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Going Solo- KISS Postpone Farewell Tour Leg- Misery Index's Bruce Greig Dead At 54- more

advertisement
Reviews

Root 66: The Whitmore Sisters - Ghost Stories

Saxon - Carpe Diem

Hot In The City: Allman Family Revival- Bruce Dickinson- Buddy Guy- More

Sites and Sounds: Kraken Music Fest

Live: Paris Chansons Live In Phoenix