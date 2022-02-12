Judas Priest Stream 'Breaking The Law' Video From Bloodstock Open Air 2021

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1980 classic, "Breaking The Law", featuring Glenn Tipton at the 2021 edition of the UK's Bloodstock Open Air festival last summer.
The opening track from the UK outfit's "British Steel" album was one of three encore songs in a headlining set that saw Tipton join his bandmates on stage; the guitarist has appeared at random concerts in the years following his 2018 decision to retire from touring while he deals with the effects of Parkinson's Disease.
Judas Priest closed out the 2021 version of the multi-day annual event at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, which also saw headliners Kreator and Devin Townsend appear on the site's Ronnie James Dio Stage.
Following their recent nomination for induction into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Judas Priest will begin rescheduled dates on a North American tour in Peoria, IL on March 4. here.
