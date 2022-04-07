Judas Priest Canceled Show Due To Illness

(hennemusic) Judas Priest cancelled their scheduled April 4 concert at Tsongas Center at UMass Lowell in Lowell, Massachusetts due to a non-COVID-19-related illness.
"We hope to be able to make this show up in the near future," says the band. "Refunds will be available at point of purchase." Guitarist Richie Faulkner has revealed that the cancellation was a result of singer Rob Halford picking up a cold on the road.
"We're resting up," Faulkner tells East Coast Live during an April 5 interview ahead of the band's next appearance, an April 7 gig in Halifax, NS. "Yesterday, we had to, unfortunately, cancel the show. And the reason for that is so that we can preserve our health and get better. Rob's got a bit of a cold. So we can preserve our health, get back on track and do the rest of the shows in Canada. Yeah, that's what we're aiming to do.
"Obviously, these guys have been doing it for 50 years; I've been doing it for a few years with them. Even if you don't tour as a musician, we all get sick from time to time. It's gonna happen. When you're on the road, it's a rigorous schedule. And even pre-COVID, now post-COVID, so to speak, you're gonna catch bugs and stuff like that; it's just part of the life we lead.
"And obviously being a singer," he continued, "if it was me or [bassist] Ian [Hill] or [drummer] Scott [Travis] or [guitarist] Andy [Sneap], I think we could maybe just hammer through it, but obviously when your instrument's your voice, it's a bit harder to do. So he's resting up, he's resting his voice, he's on some meds, and he's gonna get through it." Watch the interview video and read more here.
Judas Priest Rock Los Angeles With Glenn Tipton
Judas Priest Jam With Glenn Tipton In Vegas
Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Oakland
Pantera And Judas Priest Stars Recorded New Album
Pink Floyd Share First New Song Since 1994- Rammstein 'Zick Zack' Video- Twenty One Pilots Cinema Experience- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Cancels Young Guns Dates Due To Covid- The Eagles Part Ways With Member- Judas Priest- more
Sammy Hagar Announces New Las Vegas Residency Dates- Pasadena Pays Tribute To Van Halen With Public Performance Stage- more
Foo Fighters Win Three Grammy Awards For Medicine At Midnight- Lamb Of God 'Wake Up Dead' With Megadeth- more
Sites and Sounds: Joe Bonamassa's Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea II
RockPile: Spotlight on Omnivore Records Part 2
Caught In The Act: The Darkness Live In Chicago
Sites and Sounds: Spring Festivals
Root 66: Hank Williams- MacKenzie Grant- Dan Ashley- Jimmy Carter