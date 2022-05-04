.

Judas Priest Celebrate Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News

Michael Angulia | 05-04-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest Induction photo shared by band on Facebook
Induction photo shared by band on Facebook

Metal legends Judas Priest took to social media on Wednesday morning (May 4th) to celebrate the news that they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame this year with the Musical Excellence Award.

The iconic group shared the following message with fans via their Facebook page, "We are thrilled and honored to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022.

"This is also a great moment for British Heavy Metal, Metal worldwide and our amazing fans who support us and keep flying the flag for Metal and Judas Priest!"

Related Stories
Judas Priest Celebrate Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book

Judas Priest Canceled Show Due To Illness

Judas Priest Rock Los Angeles With Glenn Tipton

Judas Priest Jam With Glenn Tipton In Vegas

News > Judas Priest

advertisement
Day In Rock

Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More- Judas Priest Celebrate Rock Hall Induction- more

Ozzy Osbourne's Family Have Covid- Rammstein Announce Stadium Tour- Cancer Fight Eye-Opening Experience For Dave Mustaine- more

Sammy Hagar Tributes Taylor Hawkins With Live Foo Fighter Cover- Jack Shares Ozzy Osbourne Covid-19 Update- Awolnation- more

Axl Rose Does Surprise Performance With Carrie Underwood- Motley Crue and Def Leppard Rotating Stadium Tour Headline Spot- more

advertisement
Reviews

Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy and Ronnie Baker Brooks

Mother's Day Gift Ideas

Still at Work: Men at Work's Colin Hay on Tour Behind New Solo Album

Caught In The Act: Candlebox Unplugged In Chicago

Caravan of Pain: The True Story of the Tattoo the Earth Tour

Latest News

Rock Hall To Induct Judas Priest, Duran Duran, Dolly Parton and More

Judas Priest Celebrate Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News

Duran Duran React To Rock Hall Induction

Singled Out: Natalie Saint-Martin's 2nd Place

Randy Rhoads Recalls Early Days With Ozzy Osbourne

Sex Pistols Bio-Series Trailer Goes Online

Metallica Share Live Videos From Santiago Concert

Supergroup Valerian Sun Premiere 'The Burnout' Video