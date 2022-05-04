Judas Priest Celebrate Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction News

Metal legends Judas Priest took to social media on Wednesday morning (May 4th) to celebrate the news that they will be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame this year with the Musical Excellence Award.
The iconic group shared the following message with fans via their Facebook page, "We are thrilled and honored to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2022.
"This is also a great moment for British Heavy Metal, Metal worldwide and our amazing fans who support us and keep flying the flag for Metal and Judas Priest!"
