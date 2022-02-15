Judas Priest Classic Featured In Super Bowl Commercial

(hennemusic) A cover of the 1980 Judas Priest classic, "Breaking The Law", was featured in a Super Bowl LVI commercial for Liquid Death, a water company that packages its product in a can instead of plastic bottles.
"We're just a funny water company who hates corporate marketing as much as you do," says the brand. "Our evil mission is to make people laugh and get more of them to drink more water more often, all while helping to kill plastic pollution."
In regards to the Super Bowl ad featuring the "British Steel" classic that aired during the broadcast of the February 13 event, Liquid Death says "Time to crack open an ice-cold tallboy and hydrate with your underage buds! Check out our first overpriced national TV commercial from the Big Game!"
Judas Priest are among the nominees under consideration for induction into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame; the band will begin rescheduled North American tour dates in Peoria, IL on March 4. Watch the commercial here
