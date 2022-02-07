Judas Priest Share Glenn Tipton Bloodstock Jam Video

50th anniversary promo

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are sharing pro-shot video of a performance of their 1980 classic, "Metal Gods", featuring Glenn Tipton at the 2021 edition of the UK's Bloodstock Open Air festival last summer.

Judas Priest headlining the event's closing night on August 15 at Catton Park, Walton-on-Trent, with a surprise appearance by the guitarist, who retired from regular touring a few years ago due to the effects of Parkinson's Disease.

Formed in Birmingham, UK in 1969, Tipton joined Judas Priest in time for the recording of their 1974 debut album, "Rocka Rolla"; his twin-lead guitar work with K.K. Downing provided a signature sound for the group through the years.

When Downing retired from the group in 2011, they brought in Richie Faulkner to maintain their two-guitar style and, after Tipton reduced his schedule in 2018, the band added producer Andy Sneap to the touring lineup.

Following their recent nomination for induction into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Judas Priest will begin rescheduled dates on a North American tour in Peoria, IL on March 4. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

