.

Judas Priest Honored For 50 Million Albums Sold

Bruce Henne | December 02, 2022

Judas Priest Honored For 50 Million Albums Sold
Photo of the presentation courtesy Chipster

(hennemusic) Judas Priest recently celebrated worldwide sales of over 50 million albums worldwide during the presentation of a special plaque commemorating the global milestone.

The presentation - which saw the band joined by manager Jayne Andrews and representatives from the US and UK branches of Sony Music - was made on the eve of the band's induction in to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles last month.

The November 5 event at the Microsoft Theater saw Judas Priest honored with the Musical Excellence Award, which is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Inducted were current members Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarist Glenn Tipton and drummer Scott Travis, along with former members K.K. Downing (guitar), Les Binks (drums) and late drummer Dave Holland.

Read more and stream the "Living After Midnight" video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Related Stories


Judas Priest Honored For 50 Million Albums Sold

Megadeth Celebrate Judas Priest's Rock Hall Induction With Special Cover

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Performs With Dolly Parton At Rock Hall Induction Jam

Judas Priest Inducted Into Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame

Rob Halford Reveals Progress On New Judas Priest Album

Judas Priest Music and Merch

News > Judas Priest

Share this article

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Linked In Pin it Share on Reddit email this article
advertisement
Day In Rock

Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion- Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose- more

Guns N' Roses Announce First Performance Of 2023- Rare 1972 David Bowie TV Performance- Motorhead Expand 'Bad Magic'- more

Fleetwood Mac Icon Christine McVie Dead At 79- Rolling Stones 50th Anniversary Tour Album GRRR Live! Coming- more

Def Leppard And Motley Crue Announce Two U.S. Concerts- Taproot To Reunite At Blue Ridge Rock Festival- Crobot Robbed- more

advertisement
Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Rock Reads Edition Part 1 - Bowie- Beatles- Allman- More

Spoiler NYC - Banned in 38 States

Holiday Gift Guide: Stocking Stuffers

Live from Celebrity Theatre: Dave Mason

On The Record: Night Crickets- Drowning Pool- Slinky Vagabond

Latest News

Vinnie Paul's Estate Reacts To Pantera Reunion Shows

Guns N' Roses Fan Allegedly Injured By Microphone Thrown By Axl Rose

Fleetwood Mac Stars Pay Tribute To Christine McVie

Judas Priest Honored For 50 Million Albums Sold

Rolling Stones 60th Anniversary Being Marked By The Royal Mint

Black Star Riders Premiere 'Riding Out The Storm' Video

Transatlantic Announce Final Flight Package With 'Owl Howl' Video

Brett Young Revisits 'You Ain't Here To Kiss Me'