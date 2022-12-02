Judas Priest Honored For 50 Million Albums Sold

(hennemusic) Judas Priest recently celebrated worldwide sales of over 50 million albums worldwide during the presentation of a special plaque commemorating the global milestone.

The presentation - which saw the band joined by manager Jayne Andrews and representatives from the US and UK branches of Sony Music - was made on the eve of the band's induction in to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Los Angeles last month.

The November 5 event at the Microsoft Theater saw Judas Priest honored with the Musical Excellence Award, which is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.

Inducted were current members Rob Halford, bassist Ian Hill, guitarist Glenn Tipton and drummer Scott Travis, along with former members K.K. Downing (guitar), Les Binks (drums) and late drummer Dave Holland.

