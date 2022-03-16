Judas Priest Jam With Glenn Tipton In Vegas

(hennemusic) Judas Priest were joined by guitarist Glenn Tipton for a rare live appearance during a March 13 concert at the Zappos Theater in Las Vegas, NV as part of the band's 50 Heavy Metal Years tour.

"So, 50 years of Judas Priest, man," Rob Halford told the crowd before bringing Tipton on stage. "There's one very special person that's been a part of this band right from day one, and is still a part of this band, and always will be a part of this band: a very special heavy metal hero, Mr. GT!"

Decked out in a "No Surrender" shirt - a nod to his approach to dealing with the effects of Parkinson's Disease that led to his retirement from full-time touring a few years ago - Tipton took the stage with his bandmates for the final three songs of the show: "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight."

The rocker's appearance followed a similar event during a show in Oakland, CA the night before the Las Vegas concert. The spring 2022 series features a number of rescheduled dates on Judas Priest's North American tour, which opened in Peoria, IL on March 4 and will wrap up in Hamilton, ON on April 13. Watch fan filmed footage of the Tipton jam here.

