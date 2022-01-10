Judas Priest North American Tour To Feature Only One Guitarist

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

Judas Priest have announced that they will be embarking on their upcoming 50 Heavy Metal Years North American Tour as a four-piece without touring guitarist Andy Sneap.

The metal legends had this to say, "Hello maniacs! We are chomping at the British Steel bit to return to world touring... celebrating 50 years of Judas Priest as an even more powerful, relentless four piece heavy metal band - with Glenn coming out on stage with us here and there as before. Big thanks to Andy for all you've done and continuing to be in the production team for our new album... See you all soon headbangers!"

The tour will feature support from Queensryche on most dates and is set to kick off on March 4th in Peoria, IL at the Peoria Civic Theatre and will conclude on April 13th at the First Ontario Centre in Hamilton, Ontario. See the dates below:

3/4 - Peoria Civic Theatre - Peoria, IL

3/6 - Mission Ballroom - Denver, CO

3/7 - Maverik Center - Salt Lake City, UT

3/9 - Angel Of The Winds Arena - Everett, WA

3/10 - Moda Center - Portland, OR (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

3/12 - Fox Theater - Oakland - Oakland, CA

3/13 - Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood - Las Vegas, NV

3/15 - The Shrine - Los Angeles, CA

3/16 - Arizona Federal Theater - Phoenix, AZ

3/18 - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory - Irving, TX

3/20 - HEB Center - Austin, TX

3/21 - Freeman Coliseum - San Antonio, TX (with Sabaton, no Queensrÿche)

3/23 - Nashville Municipal Auditorium - Nashville, TN

3/25 - Ameris Bank Amphitheatre - Alpharetta, GA

3/27 - Charleston Civic Center Coliseum - Charleston, WV

3/29 - The Met - Philadelphia, PA

3/30 - Prudential Center - Newark, NJ

3/31 - MGM National Harbor - Washington, DC

4/2 - Foxwoods Casino Arena - Mashantucket, CT

4/4 - Paul E. Tsongas Arena - Lowell, MA

4/7 - Halifax Scotiabank Centre - Halifax, Nova Scotia

4/10 - Videotron Center - Quebec City, Quebec

4/11 - Place Bell - Montreal, Quebec

4/13 - First Ontario Centre - Hamilton, Ontario

Related Stories

Judas Priest Reveal Rescheduled North American Tour Dates 2021 In Review

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Revealed Cancer Battle 2021 In Review

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Could Have Died From Heart Emergency 2021 In Review

Judas Priest's Richie Faulkner Had Emergency Heart Surgery 2021 In Review

News > Judas Priest