Judas Priest Rock Los Angeles With Glenn Tipton

(hennemusic) Judas Priest rocked fans during a March 15 show in Los Angeles that featured a rare appearance by guitarist Glenn Tipton and fan filmed front row footage has been shared online.
When the band's 50 Heavy Metal Years tour rolled into the city's Shrine Auditorium, Tipton took the stage during the encores to join his bandmates for classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight."
The event marked the third 2022 concert in a row that Judas Priest welcomed Tipton to the stage - following similar appearances in Oakland, CA and Las Vegas, NV - as the rocker retired from full-time touring a few years ago while dealing with the effects of Parkinson's Disease.
Formed in Birmingham, UK in 1969, Tipton joined Judas Priest in time for the recording of their 1974 debut album, "Rocka Rolla"; his twin-lead guitar work with K.K. Downing provided a signature sound for the group through the years.
When Downing retired from the group in 2011, they brought in Richie Faulkner to maintain their two-guitar style and, after Tipton reduced his schedule in 2018, the band added producer Andy Sneap to the touring lineup.
Judas Priest are among the nominees under consideration for induction into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame. Watch the video here.
