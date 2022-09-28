Judas Priest Share New Album Update

Photo by antiMusic's Rob Grabowski

(hennemusic) Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is sharing an update on the progress of the band's next studio album as they prepare to launch a fall US tour.

The work-in-progress will mark the follow-up to the group's 2018 record, "Firepower", which earner the legendary UK outfit their highest-charting US album when it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.

"We're getting there. We've been trying to get it done," Faulkner tells The Entertainment Outlet about the new project. "The first obstacle was the pandemic, because we couldn't get together and do it as a group. And then when the pandemic restrictions were lifted, then we could go out on tour. So the next obstacle, if you wanna call it that, was the tour. So we had to go out and tour and record bits and pieces in between the tour legs. So we've got drums done, we've got guitars done, we've got the bass done. I think the main thing we have to do now is vocals."

The set - which will join 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" as Faulkner's third album with the band since he joined the lineup in 2011 - will be produced by Judas Priest touring guitarist Andy Sneap.

Read more about the band's plans here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

