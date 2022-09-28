Judas Priest Share New Album Update

(hennemusic) Judas Priest guitarist Richie Faulkner is sharing an update on the progress of the band's next studio album as they prepare to launch a fall US tour.
The work-in-progress will mark the follow-up to the group's 2018 record, "Firepower", which earner the legendary UK outfit their highest-charting US album when it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.
"We're getting there. We've been trying to get it done," Faulkner tells The Entertainment Outlet about the new project. "The first obstacle was the pandemic, because we couldn't get together and do it as a group. And then when the pandemic restrictions were lifted, then we could go out on tour. So the next obstacle, if you wanna call it that, was the tour. So we had to go out and tour and record bits and pieces in between the tour legs. So we've got drums done, we've got guitars done, we've got the bass done. I think the main thing we have to do now is vocals."
The set - which will join 2014's "Redeemer Of Souls" as Faulkner's third album with the band since he joined the lineup in 2011 - will be produced by Judas Priest touring guitarist Andy Sneap.
Read more about the band's plans here.
Pantera And Judas Priest Lead Knotfest Lineups
Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction
Rock Hall Boss Talks Judas Priest, Dolly Parton Inductions
Paramore Announce 'This Is Why' Album With Title Song- Slipknot's Corey Taylor Announces Global Livestream Event- Godsmack- more
Metallica To Play Early 80s Set At Zazula Tribute Concert- Dead & Company Farewell Tour- Nancy Wilson Taylor Hawkins Tribute Song- more
David Lee Roth Revisits Van Halen's 'Dance The Night Away'- Pink Floyd Legend Roger Waters Speaks Out About Canceled Concerts- more
Red Hot Chili Peppers Stream Eddie Van Halen Tribute Song- Disturbed Announce New 'Divisive' Album With 'Unstoppable'- more
Tyler Bryant & the Shakedown - Shake the Roots
Hot In The City: The Who To Rock Phoenix
Live: The Killers Rock Chicago
Creedence Clearwater Revival - Creedence Clearwater Revival at the Royal Albert Hall
RockPile: Ladies Edition Linda Gail Lewis, Mary Fahl, More