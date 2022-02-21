Judas Priest Stream 'Living After Midnight' From Bloodstock

(hennemusic) Judas Priest are streaming pro-shot video of a performance of their 1980 classic, "Living After Midnight", featuring Glenn Tipton at the 2021 edition of the UK's Bloodstock Open Air festival last summer.

The lead single from "British Steel" is the third song shared from the event recently, following "Metal Gods" and "Breaking The Law"; all three include a rare appearance from Tipton, who retired from extensive a few years ago due to the effects of Parkinson's Disease.

Following their recent nomination for induction into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame, Judas Priest will begin rescheduled dates on a North American tour in Peoria, IL on March 4.

"As Judas Priest continues to celebrate our ongoing 50th Anniversary, we are absolutely thrilled and stoked and amped to be nominated for the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame," said Rob Halford recently. "And so, we know you - our beautiful heavy metal maniacs from all around the world - will dominate the daily voting that goes on from now until April 29th, and get some more heavy metal into the hallowed halls of fame."

Fans can participate in the daily voting, where the top five artists, as selected by the public, will comprise a "fans' ballot" that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2022 Inductees. Find the link to vote and watch the video here.

