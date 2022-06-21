Judas Priest Tap Queensryche For North American Tour

Tour poster

Metal legends and soon to be Rock and Roll Hall of Famers, Judas Priest, have announced a new North American leg of their 50th Anniversary Tour that will feature support from Queensryche.

The trek is set to kick off on October 13th in Wallingford, CT at the Toyota Oakdale and will conclude on November 29th in Houston, TX at the 713 Music Hall.

Ian Hill had this to say, "After the horrific last few years of restrictions we've all had to endure, what better place to break free, than the land of the free - the USA!"

Frontman Rob Halford shared, "Defending the heavy metal faith for fifty years, the Priest is back!"



Guitarist Glenn Tipton added, "Time to don the leather and studs and roll out the Priest Machine - celebrating our 50 Heavy Metal Years!!" See the dates below:

October 13 in Wallingford, CT - Toyota Oakdale

October 15th in Albany, NY - MVP Arena

October 16 in Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall Fenway

October 18 in Uniondale, NY at Nassau Veterans

October 19 in Wilkes-Barre, PA - Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

October 21 in Kalamazoo, MI at Wings Event Center

October 22 in Detroit, MI at Masonic Temple Theatre

October 24 in Cincinnati, OH - The Andrew J Brady Music Center

October 25 in Waukegan, IL - Genesee Theatre

October 27 in Green Bay, WI - Resch Center Theater

October 29 in Moline, IL - TaxSlayer Center Moline

October 30 in Mankato, MN - Mayo Clinic Event Center

November 1 in Sioux City, IA - Tyson Events Center

November 2 in Rapid City, SD - The Monument

November 7 in Ontario, CA - Toyota Center

November 8 in Tucson, AZ - TCC Arena

November 10 in Loveland, CO - Budweiser Events Center

November 12 in Park City (Wichita), KS -Hartman Arena

November 13 in St. Charles, MO - The Family Arena

November 15 in Corbin, KY - The Corbin Arena

November 17 in Southaven, MS - Landers Center

November 18 in Baton Rouge, LA - Raising Canes River Center

November 20 in Oklahoma City, OK - Paycom Center

November 22 & 23 in San Antonio, TX - Tech Port Center & Arena

November 25 in Dallas, TX - The Factory in Deep Ellum

November 26 in Corpus Christi, TX - Concrete Street

November 28 in Edinburg, TX - Burt Ogden Arena

November 29 in Houston, TX - 713 Music Hall

