Judas Priest To Reunite With K.K. Downing At Rock Hall Induction

K.K. Downing shared in a new interview that he will be reuniting with Judas Priest for a performance at their induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

The Musical Excellence Award induction will include Downing, frontman Rob Halford, guitarist Glenn Tipton, bassist Ian Hill, drummer Scott Travis, as well as former members Les Binks and late drummer Dave Holland.

Downing confirmed that will be performance with the band at the upcoming ceremony during a chat with UCR. He told them, "I think we've probably got eight or nine minutes. "I'm not even going to be able to break a sweat.

"The main thing is to represent the attitude and hopefully the legend of what Judas Priest is and has become and what it means to everybody who's been on that very long journey through the decades with the band.

"And hopefully it will just kind of remind people and bring back some cherished memories of the heavy metal parking lots all around the world."

KK also said that the band's drummer from 1977 and 79, Les Binks, will also be performing at the event, which include Priest, as well as Eminem, Dolly Parton, Duran Duran, Lionel Richie, Pat Benatar, Eurythmics and Carly Simon as performers.

