Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book

Judas Priest frontman Rob Halford will be living up to his Metal God moniker with the release of his brand new book, BIBLICAL: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures," which will released in hardcover on November 11th by Hachette Books
Here is the synopsis: "in BIBLICAL, Halford runs his expert eye over all facets of the hard rock history and the heavy metal world. BIBLICAL: Rob Halford's Heavy Metal Scriptures , is a lively encyclopedia and manifesto in which Halford shares his opinions, memories, and anecdotes regarding every element of the rock and roll lifestyle: from tours to tattoos, riffs to riders, and drugs to devil horns.
"In Halford's relaxed and honest tone, the book mixes serious, in-depth pieces with whimsical reflections on lessons learned and behind-the-scenes glimpses of rock and roll life. Halford envisions BIBLICAL as a holy tome for fans, handed down from on high: catechism and doctrine in the almighty ways of rock.
Rob Halford had this to say, "After my penitence with CONFESS, it's time for me to be BIBLICAL and take our congregation through all the ins and out and ups and downs of what it takes to make the life of the Metal God. So get comfy in your pew and prepare for the light of revelations by becoming BIBLICAL!"
