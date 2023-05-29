Judas Priest Announce Metal Masters European Tour

(hennemusic) Judas Priest has announced dates for a spring 2024 tour of Europe. The Metal Masters series will open in the region on March 24 in Frankfurt, Germany and feature special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep, with Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons appearing on the date in Milan, Italy in early April.
Ticket information is expected to be released soon. The European shows will come on the heels of a recently-announced series of UK dates in March that are currently the first events on the group's live schedule.
Judas Priest has been working on a new album that will mark the follow-up to 2018's "Firepower", which earned the legendary UK outfit their highest-charting US album when it debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 upon its release.
View the European tour dates here.
