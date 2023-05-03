Judas Priest Announce Metal Masters UK Tour

(hennemusic) Judas Priest has announced dates for as spring 2024 UK tour. Dubbed "Metal Masters", the series will includes special guests Saxon and Uriah Heep.
The trek will open at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland on March 11 before making stops in Leeds, Dublin, Bournemouth and Birmingham and wrapping up at OVO Arena Wembley in London, England on March 24.
"We are thrilled to start this World Tour in the renowned traditional homes of heavy metal," says Judas Priest, "and can't wait to see our amazing family of Priest maniacs!"
Judas Priest - whose latest album is 2018's "Firepower" - were among the artists inducted into the 2022 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame last fall; the band were honored with the Musical Excellence Award, which is given to artists, musicians, songwriters and producers whose originality and influence creating music have had a dramatic impact on music.
