.

Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip Festival

07-11-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Judas Priest News Festival poster July 11, 2023
Festival poster

(SRO) Judas Priest has been added to the POWER TRIP line-up joining AC/DC on the Saturday, October 7 bill (filling the slot originally reserved for Ozzy Osbourne) at the world's greatest live music destination the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

The historic three-day event set for October 6, 7 and 8 will bring together six iconic bands that define loud and powerful music: Guns N' Roses and Iron Maiden (Friday, October 6), AC/DC and Judas Priest (Saturday, October 7) and Metallica and Tool (Sunday, October 8).

Judas Priest statement on POWER TRIP: "POWER TRIPPERS ARE YOU READY FOR SOME JUDAS PRIEST STYLE HEAVY METAL! WE ARE EXCITED AND READY TO RAISE DOUBLE HORNS WAY UP HIGH TOGETHER. KEEPING THE METAL FAITH AT THIS BOSTIN ONE OF A KIND POWER TRIP WORLD EVENT!"

Related Stories
Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip Festival

Judas Priest Legend KK Downing Announces New KK's Priest Album

The Richie Faulkner Flying V Custom Released By Gibson

KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno and Burning Witches Announce Priests, Killers & Witches Tour

Judas Priest Announce Metal Masters European Tour

More Judas Priest News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip- Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'- Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years- more

Ozzy Osbourne Cancels Power Trip Festival Appearance- Noel Gallagher Concert Shut Down By Bomb Threat- Motley Crue Rare Club Show- more

Day In Country

George Strait, Carrie Underwood, Willie Nelson Lead ATLive Lineup- Morgan Wade Goes Retro With '80's Movie' Video- - more

advertisement
Reviews

Live: TWICE In Chicago

Road Trip: Keep it Salty! A Visit to Saltville, Virginia

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago 2023

Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose

Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo

Latest News

Judas Priest Replace Ozzy At Power Trip Festival

Rush Legend Alex Lifeson Announce Signature Les Paul

The Moody Blues' John Lodge Announces Release Of Album 'Days Of Future Passed - My Sojourn'

Corey Taylor Shares 'Post Traumatic Blues'

Porno For Pyros Announce First Tour In 25 Years

Filter Premiere 'Obliteration' Video

Meshuggah Recruit In Flames and Whitechapel For North American Tour

Cheap Trick Announce U.S. Fall Tour