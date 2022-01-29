Kane Brown Announces Global Livestream Event

Kane Brown fans across the world will be able to watch take the stage at the El Rey Theatre in Los Angeles for his very first live performance at the venue via a global livestream.
Brown is teaming up with AEG Presents and Amazon Music for the special streaming event called "Kane Brown Live from the El Rey Theatre", that will be taking place on Friday, February 4th.
The show will streamed live from legendary El Rey Theatre beginning at 7 p.m. PST on February 4 on the Amazon Music channel on Twitch, on Prime Video, and within the Amazon Music mobile app via Twitch, using the Amazon Music livestreaming functionality.
The show will also be available to watch for a limited time on Prime Video following the livestream.
