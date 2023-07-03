Keith Emerson 'Variations' 20-Disc Box Set Coming

(The Publicity Connection) Spirit of Unicorn Music have shared a trailer to announce the release of Keith Emerson Variations, a 20 CD box set covering the entire career of one of the greatest musicians of all time, which will launch on October 13th, 2023.
"Keith Emerson invented progressive rock. I know because I was there at the time." Lee Jackson (The Nice, Jackson Heights, Refugee), Emerson's long-time friend and one-time bandmate in The Nice, once told Prog Magazine. Keith Emerson (Emerson Lake & Palmer, The Nice, 3) is revered as a genius by both fans and fellow musicians alike.
Considered one of the greatest keyboard players of all time, this deep dive into the creative life of Emerson is divided into five parts, beginning with his early years in The Nice and Emerson Lake & Palmer. The collection then movies onto Keith's solo albums, his soundtracks and collaborations and finally ends with a set of stunning liver performances which present his breath-taking keyboard skills to full effect.
The collection has been curated with the full involvement and blessing of the Emerson family. Aaron Emerson, Keith's son, said "It is with great excitement that we can share all of Dad's great work, expanding throughout his long career. I hope it gives you as much joy as it has done for all of us".
Presented in a special 10 x 10 inch box, the 20 CDs are accompanied by sleeve notes written by Jerry Ewing, Editor of PROG Magazine. Ewing casts a magnifying glass over the immense Emerson catalogue and speaks with many of his collaborators to deliver a fascinating history of the man behind the keyboard.
Also included is a 48-page book containing many never-before-seen photos taken directly from the Emerson family archive.
All 20 CDs have been mastered by renowned engineer Andy Pearce. The collection also contains a previously unreleased show from BB Kings in 2004.
Whether you are a seasoned fan or just starting out on your Keith Emerson journey, there is no finer, deeper or more definitive collection available on the market. A tribute, in the truest sense, to one of the greatest musicians of all time.
Full List of CDs in Box Set
Part One: The Early Years / The Bands
Part Two: The Solo Albums
Part Three: The Soundtracks
Part Four: Collaborations
Part Five: Live / Collaborations
Part One: The Early Years / The Bands
Disc One
Part Two: The Solo Albums
Disc Two: Honky
Disc Three: Changing States
Disc Four: Emerson Plays Emerson
Disc Five: Keith Emerson Band
Part Three: The Soundtracks
Disc Six: Inferno
Disc Seven: Nighthawks
Disc Eight: Murderock
Disc Nine: Best Revenge / La Chiesa
Disc Ten: Iron Man
Disc Eleven: Harmagedon / Godzilla
Part Four: Collaborations
Disc Twelve: Three Fates Project
Disc Thirteen: Beyond The Stars
Part Five: Live Collaborations
Disc Fourteen: Boys Club (Live From California)
Disc Fifteen: Moscow Pt 1
Disc Sixteen: Moscow Pt 2
Disc Seventeen: Live From Manticore Hall
Disc Eighteen: Off The Shelf
Disc Nineteen: Live at BB Kings - 21/05/2004
Disc Twenty: B.B.Kings - NYC - 21/05/2004 / The Keith Emerson Trio
Live At BB Kings
Carl Palmer Plots The Return Of Emerson Lake & Palmer Tour
Video Premiere: Keith Emerson's Grandson Ethan Performs 'Quatermass Boogie Woogie'
Keith Emerson Tribute Concert Coming As 3-Disc Set
Motley Crue Plan 2024 Stadium Tour- Rammstein's 'Deutschland' Given EDM Makeover By Front Line Assembly- Peter Gabriel- more
Van Halen's David Lee Roth Shares 'The Road To The US Festival' Documentary- Greta Van Fleet Share Live Debut Of 'The Falling Sky'- more
Jordan Davis Earns Multi-Week No. 1 With 'Next Thing You Know'- All-Star Salute To Lee Greenwood Hitting Theaters For Veterans Day- more
Mercy Music - What You Stand to Lose
Sites and Sounds: Calgary Stampede - Canada's Rocking Rodeo
On The Record: Poe, Anthony W. Rogers, Duwayne Burnside and Jann Klose
Motorhead - Live at Montreux Jazz Festival '07
Caught In The Act: 3 Doors Down and Candlebox Live 2023