Kelly Lang Takes 'Midnight Train To Georgia' With New Video

Kelly Lang has released a new music video for her cover of the Gladys Knight & The Pips classic, "Midnight Train To Georgia," which will be included in her upcoming project "Old Soul II".
She had this to say, "Being the biggest Gladys Knight fan, it was so much fun to record and create a video honoring her biggest song, Midnight Train To Georgia.
"My hopes are that a younger generation may hear my version and look into the history of this incredible song and artist. I loved putting a fresh new spin on this classic and bringing the viewer of the video along for a journey from L.A. to Georgia from a train car." Watch the video below:
