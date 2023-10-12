Kelly Lang Made Grand Ole Opry Debut For Opry Goes Pink

(2911) Renowned singer-songwriter, producer, and author Kelly Lang made her official Grand Ole Opry debut for Opry Goes Pink, in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Opry Goes Pink raises money for the Susan G. Komen Foundation to aid in the fight against breast cancer. Lang joined Carly Pearce, Priscilla Block, Gary Mule Deer, The Isaacs, Riders In The Sky, Victoria Shaw, and Rhonda Vincent for an unforgettable night of music and hope.

"Stepping into that hallowed circle alone was one of the most humbling, frightening, and intense experiences of my life," expresses Lang. "I have had the honor of singing on the Grand Ole Opry with my husband, T.G. Sheppard and doing a duet with Sir Barry Gibb when he made his debut. However, as a solo artist, this was my first time alone. It is a totally different emotional rollercoaster when you have the opportunity to perform as an individual and to receive a standing ovation brought me to tears. Being an 18-year breast cancer survivor, sharing the Grand Ole Opry stage with these artists on such an important night is something I will never forget and forever thankful for."

Lang recently released her latest music video for her current single, "Dragonfly." Premiered by Guitar Girl Magazine, "Dragonfly" is the title track from her recent album which she surprised fans with as a pop-up digital release. Lang was inspired to create this album to give her audience uplifting songs during difficult times. There are twelve songs, nine of them self-penned, like "I'm Not Going Anywhere" and "I Think It's Jesus." 'Dragonfly' also contains classic hymns such as "Amazing Grace" and "Jesus Loves Me / I Surrender All." The album also has a powerful song called "Life Sentence," about cancer, which Lang and her fans have faced together. Lang's positive attitude towards her own battle with breast cancer gives hope to others dealing with similar situations. The dragonfly symbolizes change, growth, and self-discovery, which Lang and her fans embrace. Due to popular demand, 'Dragonfly' is now available on CD today at KellyLang.net, in addition to its digital release.

