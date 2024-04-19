Kelly Lang's 'Under A Tennessee Moon' Named Newest Official Tennessee State Song

(2911) Renowned singer-songwriter, producer, and author Kelly Lang's popular single "Under A Tennessee Moon" was named the newest official state song at the Tennessee State Capitol on Thursday, April 18, when officially signed by lawmakers and Governor Bill Lee.

Encompassing the entire State of Tennessee, Lang prioritized covering everything special about the Volunteer State, from the Smoky Mountains to Memphis and everything in between. Joining the ranks of other legendary state songs such as "Tennessee Waltz," "Rocky Top," and "Smoky Mountain Rain," among others, "Under A Tennessee Moon" will forever hold its place in musical and Tennessee history.

"I wrote "Under A Tennessee Moon" for my mom after she made me stop and look around at the beauty in Tennessee that I had overlooked before," shares Lang. "The mountains, lakes, rivers, and trees were all so magnificent once I saw them through her eyes. I went straight home and began to put words to music, never knowing that it would come to this! Having written what is now a state song for Tennessee is the highest honor this songwriter could have ever imagined for me. I am so honored that from this day forward, it will forever be written in history...a great legacy for me to honor my mother and to pass down to future generations."

