King Falcon Give Paramore's 'Crushcrushcrush' A Makeover

(PFA) As the one-year anniversary of their self-titled Mascot Records debut approaches, New York rockers King Falcon are releasing their first piece of new music from their upcoming 2025 release. The quartet comprised of Michael Rubin [vocals, lead guitar], Joe Conserva [bass], Justin Kosisky [guitar], and Dipayan "Dip" Chakraborty [drums] are back with a cover of Paramore's classic single "Crushcrushcrush."

The song comes from Paramore's 3x Platinum certified sophomore album Riot! The King Falcon reimagined version keeps the feel from the original while adding their own style and musical expression. The band's version is more guitar-driven than the 2007 original and offers a completely different feel thanks to Rubin's vocals.

The song showcases the sound that has helped King Falcon develop a loyal fanbase that they will continue to build upon with this release and the 2025 album. Produced by GRAMMY Award winner Skidd Mills, the song is now available via all Digital Services Providers.

"I've always been a fan of Paramore. Their music takes me back to my childhood where my friends would sing while I played their songs on my guitar," reflects Michael Rubin.

To coincide with the release of the new single, King Falcon recently announced a series of tour dates in support of the single. The tour kicks off October 3rd in the band's hometown of Queens, NY and heads west before wrapping up in New York City on October 27th. The band will also have shows in November as well January/February 2025.

