Kip Moore Premieres 'Kinda Bar' Video

(The GreenRoom) Kip Moore has released a brand-new song and music video, "Kinda Bar," from his forthcoming fifth studio album DAMN LOVE. Co-written by Moore and Dan Couch, and co-produced with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the refreshing track conjures magic from a roadside tavern, feeding souls with the same lighthearted twang as "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck." The music video for the song (directed by PJ Brown) serves as the prequel to Moore's recently released video for "Damn Love," showing Moore and his love interest's meet cute.
"Kinda Bar" is the second track from Moore's forthcoming project DAMN LOVE, out April 28. Moore recently shared the album's title track, creating a cross between campfire contemplation and a redemptive rock anthem. Over 13 new tracks co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love.
Moore kicked off his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with sold-out arenas and an electrifying headline festival slot in Australia, his first-ever show in New Zealand and will continue with shows in South Africa, The U.K., and Europe. Inviting special guest The Cadillac Three along for his fall tour, Moore's headlining U.S. run is set to launch in Saginaw, MI on 8/24.
Kip Moore Kicks Off Damn Love World Tour With Two Sold Out Arena Shows
Kip Moore Announces Damn Love World Tour
Kip Moore Shares Title Track To New Album 'Damn Love'
Kip Moore Shares New Version Of 'If I Was Your Lover' With Morgan Wade
Linkin Park Share Another Lost Song 'Fighting Myself'- Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Possible Supergroup- Springsteen- more
Saliva's Wayne Swinny Dies From Brain Hemorrhage- Wolfgang Van Halen Announces Mammoth WVH II Album- Nita Strauss Recruits Alice Cooper For 'Winner Takes All'- more
Neal Schon Announces Journey Through Time Release With 'Lights' Video- Red Hot Chili Peppers Lead Lollapalooza Lineup- more
Sites and Sounds: Beale Street Music Festival
Hot In The City: Arizona Upcoming Concerts Roundup Spring 2023
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
The Rolling Stones Search For Shelter In Chronicles Series Finale
Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds 'Share Dead To The World'
Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup
AWOLNATION Join Lineup For This Year's Louder Than Life Festival
Primus Recruit Tool Stars For Upcoming Benefit Concert
Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition
Jackson Browne Announces Summer Tour
Metal Church Announce New Album Congregation of Annihilation