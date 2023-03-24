Kip Moore Premieres 'Kinda Bar' Video

Video still

(The GreenRoom) Kip Moore has released a brand-new song and music video, "Kinda Bar," from his forthcoming fifth studio album DAMN LOVE. Co-written by Moore and Dan Couch, and co-produced with Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), the refreshing track conjures magic from a roadside tavern, feeding souls with the same lighthearted twang as "Somethin' 'Bout a Truck." The music video for the song (directed by PJ Brown) serves as the prequel to Moore's recently released video for "Damn Love," showing Moore and his love interest's meet cute.



"Kinda Bar" is the second track from Moore's forthcoming project DAMN LOVE, out April 28. Moore recently shared the album's title track, creating a cross between campfire contemplation and a redemptive rock anthem. Over 13 new tracks co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), emotionally raw and thick with epiphany, Moore explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love.



Moore kicked off his DAMN LOVE WORLD TOUR with sold-out arenas and an electrifying headline festival slot in Australia, his first-ever show in New Zealand and will continue with shows in South Africa, The U.K., and Europe. Inviting special guest The Cadillac Three along for his fall tour, Moore's headlining U.S. run is set to launch in Saginaw, MI on 8/24.

Related Stories

Kip Moore Kicks Off Damn Love World Tour With Two Sold Out Arena Shows

Kip Moore Announces Damn Love World Tour

Kip Moore Shares Title Track To New Album 'Damn Love'

Kip Moore Shares New Version Of 'If I Was Your Lover' With Morgan Wade

More Kip Moore News