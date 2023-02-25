Kip Moore Shares Title Track To New Album 'Damn Love'

Damn Love cover art

Kip Moore has shared a brand new song called "Damn Love", to announce that he will be releasing his fifth studio album, also entitled "Damn Love", on April 28th.

The 13-track effort was co-produced by Moore and Jaren Johnston (The Cadillac Three), and according to the announcement, the album "explores an internal tug of war and puts it simply enough: Damn Love."



Moore had this to say, "I've always had a nomadic spirit, at the core of me that's what I am, and it's a beautiful life I lead - I don't take that for granted. But I still crave that companionship down deep in my DNA, and that's where 'Damn Love' comes from.

"There's a reason love and relationships have been written about so much - and why they continue to get written about. Because at the core of us, that's what we desire the most." See the track details and stream the title song below:

Tracklist:

1. Damn Love

(Jason Gantt, Jaren Johnston, James McNair)



2. Kinda Bar

(Kip Moore, Dan Couch)



3. Neon Blue

(Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Jaren Johnston)



4. The Guitar Slinger

(Kip Moore, Dan Couch)



5. Heart On Fire

(Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)



6. Another Night In Knoxville

( Kip Moore, Dan Couch)



7. Silver And Gold

(Kip Moore, Dan Couch, Chris DeStefano)



8. Peace & Love

(Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)



9. Sometimes She Stays**

(Kip Moore, Kenton Bryant)



10. Some Things

(Kip Moore, Dan Couch)



11. One Heartbeat (Featuring Ashley McBryde)

(Kip Moore)



12. Mr. Simple

(Kip Moore, Jaren Johnston)



13. Micky's Bar*

(Kip Moore, Dan Couch)



Produced by Kip Moore and Jaren Johnston

*Produced by Kip Moore and Matt Bubel

**Produced by Kip Moore

Related Stories

Kip Moore Shares New Version Of 'If I Was Your Lover' With Morgan Wade

Kip Moore Recruits Morgan Wade For 'If I Was Your Lover' Video

Kip Moore Shares 'Fire On Wheels' Video and Announces Tour

Kip Moore Shares 'Crazy One More Time (Revisited)' Video

More Kip Moore News