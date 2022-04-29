KISS, Megadeth And More Part Of Live Nation's Concert Week

(Live Nation) Live Nation has announced the return of Concert Week, offering fans access to $25 all-in tickets to more than 3,700 shows across North America this year, including KISS, Megadeth, Def Leppard, Disturbed, Duran Duran, ZZ Top, Slipknot and a lot more.

The week-long program celebrates one of the biggest and most exciting years for live music and marks the kick-off to an epic summer concert season.



The ticket offer includes performances in clubs, theaters, amphitheaters, arenas, and stadiums, featuring some of today's biggest acts across a large variety of genres, including Country, Hip-Hop, Latin, Metal, Pop, Rock, and more. Artists include, but are not limited to: Backstreet Boys, Dierks Bentley, Eric Church, Halsey, H.E.R., Imagine Dragons, John Legend, Machine Gun Kelly, Nelly, OneRepublic, Shawn Mendes, The Chicks, The Who, Wiz Khalifa & Logic, Wu-Tang Clan & Nas, Zac Brown Band, and many more.

Concert Week gives all live music fans access to participating Live Nation events with a special $25 ticket offer, including taxes and fees. For $25 flat, any fan can enjoy seeing their favorite artist live at their local venue this year.



TICKETS: $25 Concert Week tickets will be available starting Wednesday, May 4th at 10 a.m. ET through Tuesday May 10th, or while supplies last here.

070 ShakeFranz FerdinandOmar Apollo24KGoldnFreddie GibbsOneRepublic & NEEDTOBREATHE311Gabriel IglesiasOur Lady Peace5 Seconds of SummerGarbageParker McCollumAerosmithGeorge LopezPatton OswaltAFIGera MXPet Shop BoysAJRGloria TreviPitbullAlanis MorissetteGoo Goo DollsPorter RobinsonAlejandra GuzmanGreensky BluegrassPrimusAlejandro FernandezGRiZPuddle of MuddAlice CooperH.E.R.Purity RingAlice In Chains & Breaking Benjamin + BushHAIMRandy RainbowAlicia KeysHalestorm & The Pretty RecklessRay LaMontagneAndrew McMahon in the WildernessHalseyRebelutionAnjelah Johnson-ReyesHank Williams Jr.Rels BAnthraxHombres GREO Speedwagon & Styx with LoverboyAs I Lay DyingIliza ShlesingerRex Orange CountyAsking AlexandriaIlleniumRise AgainstAtmosphere with IrationImagine DragonsRob Zombie & MudvayneBackstreet BoysIncubusRod StewartBANKSIndigo GirlsRoxy MusicBarenaked LadiesInterpol & SpoonRÜFÜS DU SOLBastilleIrationRuPaul's Drag RaceBen PlattJack JohnsonRussBen RectorJack WhiteSam HuntBenny the ButcherJames TaylorSammy HagarBert KreischerJason AldeanSantana & Earth, Wind, & FireBiffy ClyroJason IsbellSebastián YatraBig K.R.I.T.Jim GaffiganShania TwainBig Time RushJimmy BuffettShawn MendesBill BurrJohn LegendSheryl CrowBill MaherJohn MulaneyShinedownBleachersJon PardiSigur RósBon IverJonas BrothersSimple PlanBone Thugs-N-HarmonyJosh GrobanSlipknotBonnie RaittJudah & the LionSpoonBoyz II MenjxdnStatic-XBrad PaisleyKane BrownSteely DanBrandi CarlileKany GarciaStingBrian ReganKeith UrbanSWEDISH HOUSE MAFIABrooks & DunnKenny ChesneySummer WalkerCaifanesKevin HartSwitchfootCeleste BarberKid RockSylvan EssoCamilo SeptimoKing PrincessT-PainCHEER LiveKip MooreTai VerdesChelsea HandlerKISSTash SultanaChet FakerKoffeeTears For FearsChicago and Brian WilsonKorn & EvanescenceTECH N9NEChris RockKountry WayneTedeschi Trucks BandChris YoungKraftwerkTenacious DClannadLady ATeslaCoheed and CambriaLANYThe Airborne Toxic EventCOINLauvThe Avett BrothersCollective SoulLee BriceThe Beach BoysCourtney BarnettLeon BridgesThe Black CrowesDaniel ToshLewis BlackThe Black KeysDarius RuckerLord HuronThe ChainsmokersDashboard ConfessionalLos Angeles AzulesThe ChicksDave ChappelleLuke BryanThe Doobie BrothersDavid GrayLynyrd SkynyrdThe Head and The HeartDeath Cab for CutieMac DeMarcoThe KillersDebbie GibsonMachine Gun KellyThe Marcus King BandDef Leppard & Mötley CrüeMaren MorrisThe OffspringDeftonesMargaret ChoThe WhoDenzel CurryMaverick City Music & Kirk FranklinThird Eye BlindDerek HoughMegadethThomas RhettDevoMetricTim McGrawDierks BentleyMiranda Lambert & Little Big TownTina FeyDisturbedMorrisseyTrainDuran DuranMother MotherUB40EarthGangNathaniel Rateliff & The Night SweatsVance JoyElvis CostelloNellyWanda SykesEnanitos VerdesNew Found GloryWillie NelsonEncanto: The Sing Along Film ConcertNew Kids On The BlockWiz Khalifa & LogicEric ChurchNick Cannon Presents: MTV Wild 'N Out LiveWu-Tang Clan & NasFitz and the TantrumsNikki GlaserYolaFlorence + The MachineNorah JonesYungbludForeignerO.A.R.Zac Brown BandFrancisca ValenzuelaODESZAZZ Top

