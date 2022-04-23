KISS Preview Destroyer Classic From 1996 Donington Performance

(hennemusic) KISS are previewing live audio of their 1976 "Derstroyer" classic, "Do You Love Me", from a 1996 appearance at the UK's Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park
Due June 10, "Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on August 17, 1996 as part of the band's Alive/Worldwide reunion tour.
The festival show saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of classic tracks exclusively from their first six albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun."
"Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 3LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 3LP set pressed on 180-gram opaque green vinyl available exclusively through the official KISS online store.
Read more and hear the preview of "Do You Love Me" live from Donington here.
Coheed and Cambria Unplug For KISS Love Gun Cover
KISS Expand Off The Soundboard Series With Donington Performance
KISS Stars Peter Criss and Ace Frehley To Reunite At Creatures Fest
Red Hot Chili Peppers, NIN, Slipknot, KISS Lead Louder Than Life Lineup
Metallica's Kirk Hammett Gets Animated For 'High Plains Drifter' Video- Rolling Stones 'Don't Stop' Performance- KISS- more
Kurt Cobain Guitar From Nirvana's Teen Spirit Video Headed To Auction- Jack White Rocks Late Night TV- Korn- Mastodon- more
Queen Stream Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert For 30th Anniversary- Def Leppard Share 'Take What You Want'- more
David Lee Roth Addresses Van Halen Tour Reports- Judas Priest's Rob Halford Going Biblical With New Book- Lamb Of God- more
Hot In The City: April and May Concerts
Live: Beth Hart Live In Phoenix
Road Trip: Time to Go to Ireland!
Classics: 30 Years of 'Weird Al' Yankovic's Off the Deep End
Caught In The Act: Jimmie Vaughan