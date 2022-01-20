KISS Reveal Rescheduled Farewell Tour Dates

Tour poster

(hennemusic) KISS have announced a series of rescheduled US concert dates that will take place this spring that are part of their The End Of The Road farewell tour.

The original shows were postponed from August and September of last year when Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons each separately tested positive for COVID-19.

KISS farewell shows in Milwaukee, Dayton, Hartford and Raleigh will now take place in May, just days ahead of the group's newly-announced appearance at Dayton Beach, FL's Welcome To Rockville Festival on May 19.

All previously purchased tickets and VIP packages will be honored for the new dates. KISS are scheduled to resume the farewell series in Australia in March, after which they'll play South America in April and early May. See all of the upcoming dates here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

