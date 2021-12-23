KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley 2021 In Review

KISS Reunion With Ace and Peter Impossible Says Paul Stanley was a top 21 story from July 2021: KISS frontman Paul Stanley believes that it would be impossible for the band to reunite with original drummer Peter Criss and original guitarist Ace Frehley for the same reasons it did not work out in the past.

Stanley was a guest on SiriusXM's Jim & Sam Show and he asked his thoughts about why fans seem so interested in the idea of the original members reuniting.

He replied, "Well, the original four are the original four. We were the ones who started this and created the template that we still stand by today. I think where people go wrong is when they think that things can remain timeless and that time doesn't take its toll.

"You may want mom and dad to be back together, but it didn't work out. And we had amazing moments and amazing times, and we did some phenomenal things together which, look, tie me to them forever. But that's not the fairy tale; it doesn't end there.

"I've said before: we couldn't have been here without Ace and Peter and we couldn't be here today with Ace and Peter.I think people yearn for something that is, I was gonna say 'impractical,' I would say impossible.

"It's great to look back on, but it's not that different than if you break up with somebody and years later you go, 'Wow. Why did that happen? Let me go back.' You go back and it's not the same anymore. And you quickly realize, as we did, why it didn't work out the first time. That's why it didn't work out the second time." Watch the full interview below:

