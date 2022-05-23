KISS Share Shout It Loud Performance From Monsters Of Rock

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming live audio of their 1976 "Destroyer" classic, "Shout It Out Loud", from a 1996 appearance at the UK's Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park

Due June 10, "Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on August 17, 1996 as part of the band's Alive/Worldwide reunion tour.

The festival show saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of classic tracks exclusively from their first six albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun."

"Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 3LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 3LP set pressed on 180-gram opaque green vinyl available exclusively through the official KISS online store. Learn more and stream the song here.

