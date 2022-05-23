KISS Share Shout It Loud Performance From Monsters Of Rock

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming live audio of their 1976 "Destroyer" classic, "Shout It Out Loud", from a 1996 appearance at the UK's Monsters Of Rock festival at Donington Park
Due June 10, "Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" captures the group's original lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Ace Frehley and Peter Criss in performance on August 17, 1996 as part of the band's Alive/Worldwide reunion tour.
The festival show saw KISS deliver a 17-song set of classic tracks exclusively from their first six albums - from 1974's self-titled debut to 1977's "Love Gun."
"Off The Soundboard: Live At Donington 1996" will be available in multiple formats, including 2CD, 3LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 3LP set pressed on 180-gram opaque green vinyl available exclusively through the official KISS online store. Learn more and stream the song here.
KISS, Megadeth And More Part Of Live Nation's Concert Week
Gene Simmons Invites Ace Frehley To Perform With KISS On Farewell Tour
KISS Preview Destroyer Classic From 1996 Donington Performance
Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid- Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura- Sammy Hagar Rocks Led Zeppelin Classic- more
Queen and Adam Lambert To Open Queen's Platinum Jubilee Concert- Def Leppard Fire It Up- Asking Alexandria and Within Temptation- more
Pearl Jam Cancel Shows After Member Catches Covid- Whitesnake Look Back At 'Here I Go Again'- Riot Fest Full Album Sets- more
Arcade Fire Score Top Selling Album In The U.S.- Jerry Lee Lewis Leads Country Music Hall Of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Caught In The Act: John 5 Live In Illinois
Live: Bruce Cockburn In Phoenix
On The Record: Electric Light Orchestra Audiophile Edition
Caught In The Act: Winger and Bullet Boys Live In Illinois
Eric Clapton Postpones Tour Kick Off After Catching Covid
Evanescence Part Ways With Jen Majura
Sammy Hagar Shares Performance Of Led Zeppelin Classic
KISS Share Shout It Loud Performance From Monsters Of Rock
Queensryche Share First Details On New Album Digital Noise Alliance
Metallica Share Video Of Recent Performance Of Master Of Puppets Classic
Steve Miller In The Studio For Book Of Dreams 45th Anniversary
Singled Out: Joe Bouchard's My Way is the Highway