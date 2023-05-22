KISS Cancel Kick Off Show of Euro Farewell Tour

Tour poster

KISS have been forced to cancel their kick off show of the European leg of their End Of The Road Farewell Tour, according to a statement issued by the venue, Home Park Stadium.

They shared, "Sadly, KISS and Robomagic, the show's promoter, have today announced that they are having to cancel the opening night of the upcoming KISS UK tour. The show at Plymouth Argyle's Home Park Stadium on Saturday 3rd June now will not happen due to travel, equipment and logistical complications. Tickets can be refunded or exchanged for other UK shows.

"Home Park are disappointed but understand the logistical constraints and wish the band all the best for the rest of the tour. Ticket holders can exchange their Plymouth tickets for other UK dates on the End Of The Road Tour or request a refund. Please contact the point of purchase for more information.

A Home Park Stadium Spokesperson said: "We are really sorry to hear that Kiss can no longer perform at Home Park Stadium this summer. Ticket holders are advised to contact the agent where they purchased their tickets from.

"We are looking forward to hosting two other major concerts at Home Park this year with Muse next weekend (27 May) and Rod Stewart later in June (24)."

The tour leg is now expected to kick off on Monday, June 5th in Birmingham at the Resorts World Arena.

