KISS Howard Stern Performance Videos Streaming Online

(hennemusic) KISS rocked three classic tracks during a recent appearance on The Howard Stern Show, and the SiriusXM program is streaming videos of the performance online.
The classic rockers delivered "Detroit Rock City", "Shout It Out Loud" and "Rock And Roll All Nite" as part of the March 10 visit, which saw the group announce the final concert dates of The End Of The Road farewell tour.
KISS will close out their live career with December 1 and 2 shows at New York's Madison Square Garden, "10 blocks and 50 years from where we first started", said the band.
Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons formed KISS in January of 1973 from the ashes of the pair's previous band, Wicked Lester; the group's original lineup - which also featured guitarist Ace Frehley and drummer Peter Criss - was inducted into the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame in 2014.
KISS will launch the final 50 shows of their career in South America next month before playing dates across Europe this summer.
Get farewell tour ticket on sale info for the final shows and watch video of the three-song performance on The Howard Stern Show here.
