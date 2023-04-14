(hennemusic) KISS paused an April 12 concert performance in Manaus, Brazil after bassist Gene Simmons fell ill onstage early in the show. During the opening night of the South American leg of the group's End Of The Road farewell tour - according to a report by G1 - Simmons asked stage assistants to bring him a chair, and he played some of the bass parts to "Say Yeah" sitting down, after which he was attended to by the band's crew.
"We're gonna have to stop," Paul Stanley told the crowd. "You know how much we love Gene, and he's obviously sick. And we're gonna have to stop to take care of him, 'cause we love him, right?" The singer then rallied fans to chant "Gene", before adding, "all right, we'll try to see you all a little bit later."
Simmons was taken backstage and treated before the group returned to the stage a few minutes later, with the bassist greeting the audience in Portuguese: "Manaus, all right!", he said, adding, "Thank you."
According to the National Institute of Meteorology (INMET), at the time of the show, the temperature in Manaus was between 26.9°C and 27°C.
Read Gene's status update and view videos from the show here.
Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71
KISS Release Only Live Recording Featuring Mark St. John
KISS Stream Rare 1984 Performance Of 'I Love It Loud'
KISS Add Dates North American Farewell Tour
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness- Foo Fighters Tease New Music- Metallica: M72 World Tour Coming To Cinemas- Clapton- more
Sammy Hagar and Bobby Weir Announce 2023 Acoustic-4-A-Cure - Led Zeppelin and John Lennon Classics Added To National Registry- Black Sabbath- more
Foo Fighters Announce New Headline Concerts- Metallica Kick Off Jimmy Kimmel Live Residency- Avenged Sevenfold Tour- more
Video Premiere: Blacklite District's 'The Struggle XL'
On The Record: Just the Hits Edition - The Police, Bryan Adams, Roxy Music and Little River Band
Caught In The Act: John Mayer Unplugged In Chicago
Caught In The Act: Dave Mason Rocks Chicago
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness
The Smashing Pumpkins Release EMPIRES Video
Rush Stream Visualizer Video For Signals Track 'The Weapon'
Metallica Master Puppets On Jimmy Kimmel Live
The Hold Steady Share 'Grand Junction' Video
U.D.O. Recruit Former Accept Star Peter Baltes
Ian Donaldson Revisiting H2O's 'I Dream To Sleep' For 40th Anniversary