KISS Perform 'Black Diamond' On 1975 Midnight Special Episode

(hennemusic) KISS perform their 1974 classic, "Black Diamond", in newly-released video of a 1975 appearance on the late night TV music series The Midnight Special.
Written by Paul Stanley, the closing track on the band's self-titled debut sees the guitarist handle vocals on the song's introduction before drummer Peter Criss takes over for the remainder of the song.
"Black Diamond" would go on to become a fan favorite and one of the group's most-performed songs in their catalog, according to setlist.fm.
In addition to "Black Diamond", The Midnight Special has recently released video of 1975 KISS performances of "She" and "Deuce".
KISS completed a series of live dates in South America this past weekend as part of their End Of The Road farewell tour, which will resume with a May 27 show in Columbus, OH before the group heads to the UK and Europe for a six-week summer run; they will close out their live career with a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in early December.
Stream video of the "Black Diamond" performance on The Midnight Special here.
