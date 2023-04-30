KISS Rock 'Deuce' During 1975 Midnight Special Performance

(hennemusic) KISS perform their 1974 classic, "Deuce", in newly-released video of a 1975 appearance on the late night TV music series The Midnight Special.

The song was originally featured on the band's self-titled debut album, which was recorded at New York's Bell Sound Studios with producers Kenny Kerner and Richie Wise.

The project - which featured the singles "Nothin' To Lose", "Kissin' Time" and "Strutter" and fan favorites and concert staples like "Cold Gin", "Firehouse" and "Black Diamond" - reached No. 87 on the US Billboard 200 as the band toured constantly in the era.

Issued in early 1974, "Kiss" would eventually reach US Gold status by the RIAA in early 1977 for sales of 500,000 copies in the region.

KISS will close out their End Of The Road farewell tour with a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in early December.

Stream video of the 1975 performance of "Deuce" here.

