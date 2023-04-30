KISS Rock 'Deuce' During 1975 Midnight Special Performance

(hennemusic) KISS perform their 1974 classic, "Deuce", in newly-released video of a 1975 appearance on the late night TV music series The Midnight Special.
The song was originally featured on the band's self-titled debut album, which was recorded at New York's Bell Sound Studios with producers Kenny Kerner and Richie Wise.
The project - which featured the singles "Nothin' To Lose", "Kissin' Time" and "Strutter" and fan favorites and concert staples like "Cold Gin", "Firehouse" and "Black Diamond" - reached No. 87 on the US Billboard 200 as the band toured constantly in the era.
Issued in early 1974, "Kiss" would eventually reach US Gold status by the RIAA in early 1977 for sales of 500,000 copies in the region.
KISS will close out their End Of The Road farewell tour with a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in early December.
Stream video of the 1975 performance of "Deuce" here.
KISS Rock Dressed To Kill Classic On 1975 Midnight Special Performance
Gene Simmons Updates Fans On His Health Following Paused KISS Concert
KISS Pause Concert Due To Gene Simmons Illness
Frehley's Comet's John Regan Dead At 71
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote- KK’s Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show- more
The Gaslight Anthem Share First New Song In Nine Years 'Positive Charge'- Rival Sons Release New Single 'Guillotine'- more
Carl Palmer Recovering From Heart Procedure- Metallica Animated For 'Crown Of Barbed Wire' Video- Pearl Jam Offshoot Brad- ZO2 Reunite- more
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!
Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival
Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023
Iron Maiden and Soundgarden Land In Top 5 Of Rock Hall Fan Vote
KK's Priest Recruit Paul Di'Anno To Support At Debut Show
Fair Warning Guitarist Helge Engelke Dead At 61
The Rolling Stones Stream New 'Blinded By Rainbows' Lyric Videos
KISS Rock 'Deuce' During 1975 Midnight Special Performance
Against The Current Premiere 'good guy' Video
Jag Panzer Release 'Tales From The Hallowed' Documentary
The Stone Eye Release New Video And Album