KISS Rock Dressed To Kill Classic On 1975 Midnight Special Performance

Bruce Henne | 04-26-2023

KISS Video still
Video still

(hennemusic) KISS can be seen rocking their "Dressed To Kill" classic, "She", in newly-released video of an epic 1975 performance on the late night music TV series The Midnight Special.

The song from the band's third studio album was one of four tracks the New York rockers delivered during the November 28, 1975 episode, which was hosted by Helen Reddy and also featured Harry Nilsson, Frankie Valli, comedian David Brenner.

Filmed at NBC's studios in Burbank, CA, the footage follows the recent launch of a YouTube channel for The Midnight Special, which was created by executive producer Burt Sugarman and launched in 1972; after 450 episodes, the series wrapped up in 1981.

Upon its release, "Dressed To Kill" earned KISS their highest US chart position to date when it reached No. 32 on the Billboard 200.

KISS will close out their End Of The Road farewell tour with a pair of shows at New York's Madison Square Garden in early December.

Watch video of the 1975 performance of "She" here.

