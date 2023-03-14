KISS Stream Rare 1984 Performance Of 'War Machine'

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming audio of a rare 1984 performance of their "Creatures Of The Night" track, "War Machine."
The tune serves as the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984", which captures a performance by the group's short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John in November 1984 at the Mid-Hudson Arena as part of the band's Animalize world tour.
The event marked the first full live appearance of St. John who, due to reactive arthritis, was virtually unable to perform and was replaced for all but two-and-a-half shows on the tour by Bruce Kulick; St. John died of a brain hemorrhage in 2007 at the age of 51.
Due April 7, "Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 2LP set pressed on 180-gram custard yellow vinyl which are available exclusively through the official KISS online store.
KISS is scheduled to resume their End Of The Road farewell tour with a series of concerts in South America that will begin in April.
Stream the 1984 performance of "War Machine" here.
Skid Row Added To Dates On KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour
Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot
KISS Howard Stern Performance Videos Streaming Online
KISS Announce Final Show Of Their End Of the Road Farewell Tour
David Lee Roth Shares Cover Of Marvin Gaye Classic- Def Leppard Book Coming- Springsteen Postpones Another Show- more
Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Postpone Show Due To Illness- Wolfgang Van Halen Almost Finished With New Mammoth WVH Album- more
Eric Clapton And Friends Announce All-Star Jeff Beck Tribute Concerts- Def Leppard Launch Behind The World Tour Video Series- more
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Caught In The Act: Buddy Guy Live 2023
With Priceless Memories Made, Cayamo Sails to 2024 Sellout
Cayamo 2023 Hits the Islands: Fun Ashore in Tortola and St. Maarten
KISS Stream Rare 1984 Performance Of 'War Machine'
Kenny Loggins Extends This Is It Farewell Tour
Counting Crows And Dashboard Confessional Announce Banshee Season Tour
The Kinks 1966 Classic 'Sunny Afternoon' Passes Apple Music Milestone
Luke Combs Scores 15th Consecutive No. 1 Single With 'Going, Going, Gone'
Helloween Returning To North America This Spring
Pop Evil Surprise Fans With Deluxe Digital Box Sets With Early Access to New Album 'Skeletons'
Incendiary Share New Single 'Bite The Hook' and Announce Album