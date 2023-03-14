KISS Stream Rare 1984 Performance Of 'War Machine'

Album art

(hennemusic) KISS are streaming audio of a rare 1984 performance of their "Creatures Of The Night" track, "War Machine."

The tune serves as the latest preview to the forthcoming package, "KISS - Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984", which captures a performance by the group's short-lived lineup of Paul Stanley, Gene Simmons, Eric Carr, and guitarist Mark St. John in November 1984 at the Mid-Hudson Arena as part of the band's Animalize world tour.

The event marked the first full live appearance of St. John who, due to reactive arthritis, was virtually unable to perform and was replaced for all but two-and-a-half shows on the tour by Bruce Kulick; St. John died of a brain hemorrhage in 2007 at the age of 51.

Due April 7, "Off The Soundboard: Poughkeepsie, New York, 1984" will be available in multiple formats, including CD, 2LP, digital and streaming packages, with a limited edition 2LP set pressed on 180-gram custard yellow vinyl which are available exclusively through the official KISS online store.

KISS is scheduled to resume their End Of The Road farewell tour with a series of concerts in South America that will begin in April.

Stream the 1984 performance of "War Machine" here.

Related Stories

Skid Row Added To Dates On KISS End Of The Road Farewell Tour

Enter Shikari Share New Single Bloodshot

KISS Howard Stern Performance Videos Streaming Online

KISS Announce Final Show Of Their End Of the Road Farewell Tour

More KISS News