Kreator Deliver 'Hate Uber Alles' Video

Photo by Christoph Voy courtesy Cosa Nostra

Kreator have released a music video for their new single "Hate Uber Alles". The song is the title track to their forthcoming album, which is set to hit stores on June 3rd.

Mille Petrozza had this to say about the inspiration for the track, "Hate Uber Alles reflects the time we're living in. Everything is really loud and aggressive.

"The way we communicate has changed, thanks to social media. It causes a lot of imbalance. The world is in a state of disrepair. Life is not harmonic right now, it's disharmonic... that's where I was going with the title." Watch the video below:

