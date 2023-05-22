Kreator Unleash 'Conquer and Destroy' Video

(Nuclear Blast) Kreator have released a video for the song 'Conquer And Destroy' from their highly acclaimed latest album, Hate Uber Alles. The live footage was filmed on March 4th, 2023 in front of 6000 of the band's mighty Hordes in their spiritual home of Essen.
This very special show at Grugahalle not only featured a career-spanning Kreator set list full of neck breakers and beloved anthems, but also visually stunning high-end production solidifying the event as an unforgettable night for everyone in attendance.
From opener 'Hate Uber Alles' all the way through to the final encore of 'Pleasure To Kill', the performance was a maelstrom of mosh pits and raised fists.
Kreator are currently on tour in North America w/ Sepultura, Death Angel and Spiritworld. Scroll down for the remaining tour dates and to watch the video.
KLASH OF THE TITANS 2023 (NORTH AMERICA)
KREATOR | SEPULTURA
DEATH ANGEL & SPIRITWORLD
May 22 - Dallas,TX
May 23 - SanAntonio,TX
May 25 - Phoenix,AZ
May 26 - SanDiego,CA
May 27 - LosAngeles,CA
May 28 - SanFrancisco,CA
May 30 - Seattle,WA
May 31 - Vancouver,BC (SOLD OUT!)
Jun 02 - SaltLakeCity,UT
Jun 03 - Denver,CO
Jun 05 - Minneapolis,MN
Jun 06 - Chicago,IL
Jun 08 - Toronto,ON
Jun 09 - Montreal,QC
Jun 10 - NewYork,NY
Kreator Premiere Midnight Sun Video
Kreator Deliver 'Hate Uber Alles' Video
Lamb Of God And Kreator Postpone State Of Unrest Tour
Kreator Announce 'Under The Guillotine' Box Set
Foo Fighters Reveal Their New Drummer- Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road- Type O Negative AI Video- more
Greta Van Fleet Share 'Sacred The Threat' Visualizer- Ghost Stream 'Phantomime'- Neal Schon Streams 'Journey Through Time' Album- more
Old Dominion Do Surprise Jam With Kenny Chesney- Alana Springsteen Shares 'chameleon' Visualizer- more
Post Malone 'Mourning' With New Single- Kelly Clarkson Shares Video For New Single 'favorite kind of high'- Maroon 5- more
Live from Celebrity Theatre: Ringo Starr & His All Starr Band
Sites and Sounds: Milwaukee Metal Fest
What's Doing with Joe Bonamassa
Root 66: Ian Jones- Arkansauce- Steve Dawson- The Petersens
Whitesnake Considering Returning To The Road
Van Halen In the Studio For 'OU812' Anniversary
Kreator Unleash 'Conquer and Destroy' Video
W.A.S.P. Gearing Up For North American 40th Anniversary Tour Leg
Fear Factory Announce European Tour
The Nocturnal Affair Release Video for Cover of Depeche Mode's 'It's No Good'
Type O Negative Reveal AI Generated 'Halloween In Heaven' Video
Asia Announce Special Vinyl Release Of 'Phoenix'