Kublai Khan TX Release 'Theory Of Mind' Video

(Atom Splitter) Kublai Khan TX have shared the video for their new single "Theory of Mind," which was produced and mixed by Randy Leboeuf, with the video directed by Jack Rudder.

"Theory of Mind' is a weapons test of testicular fortitude," the band explains. "Once again displaying Kublai Khan TX's iron tight grip on groove and simplicity. Constructed and calibrated to feed our fanbase while peacocking loud enough to dominate new listeners."

The black and white visual will transport viewers smack dab in the middle of a Kublai Khan TX mosh pit, as it is comprised of footage of the band laying waste to various venues and stages, while fans windmill, spin kick, and crowd kill! The song is anchored by a slow, deliberate, and devastating breakdown, which have become Kublai Khan TX's signature.

