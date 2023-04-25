.

Kublai Khan TX Release 'Theory Of Mind' Video

04-25-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Kublai Khan TX Single art
Single art

(Atom Splitter) Kublai Khan TX have shared the video for their new single "Theory of Mind," which was produced and mixed by Randy Leboeuf, with the video directed by Jack Rudder.

"Theory of Mind' is a weapons test of testicular fortitude," the band explains. "Once again displaying Kublai Khan TX's iron tight grip on groove and simplicity. Constructed and calibrated to feed our fanbase while peacocking loud enough to dominate new listeners."

The black and white visual will transport viewers smack dab in the middle of a Kublai Khan TX mosh pit, as it is comprised of footage of the band laying waste to various venues and stages, while fans windmill, spin kick, and crowd kill! The song is anchored by a slow, deliberate, and devastating breakdown, which have become Kublai Khan TX's signature.

Related Stories
Kublai Khan TX Release 'Theory Of Mind' Video

More Kublai Khan TX News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Five Finger Death Punch's Ivan Moody Recovering From Surgery- Def Leppard To Rock Sturgis- Metallica- Motionless In White- more

David Lee Roth Shares Van Halen's Acoustic Performance Of Panama- U2 Residency Dates- Accept's Philip Shouse Collapsed- Motley Crue- more

Metallica Top UK Charts For First Time In 15 Years- Iron Maiden Announce New Tour Dates- Pink Floyd Stream Video Replay Of Solar Eclipse Event- more

advertisement
Reviews

Sites and Sounds: The Lake of the Ozarks is Ready to Rock!

Sites and Sounds: Alpine Helen Songwriters Festival

Caught In The Act: Puddle of Mudd Live 2023

Record Store Day Is on the Way!

Sites and Sounds: George Jones Tribute Concert

Latest News

Sammy Hagar And Son Andrew Appear In Family Legacy Docuseries

All Time Low Announce The Sound Of Letting Go On Tour

Dolly Parton Talks Rock Album and More On GMA

Corey Taylor Gives Away a 'Haunted Hang' with a Fan at Inkcarceration Festival

Finger Eleven Return With First New Song In Seven Years 'Together Right'

Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019

Tash Sultana Announce North American Tour

Spiritual Front Share Video For First Song From The Smiths Tribute Album