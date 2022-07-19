Lamb of God's Art Cruz To Rock Late Night with Seth Meyers

(Adrenaline) Lamb of God drummer Art Cruz has announced that he will fill the drum seat with the 8G Band July 25 to 28 on Late Night with Seth Meyers on the NBC Network.

Art Cruz, exclaims "Mind blown" when presented with the opportunity to join the ranks of the legendary roster of 8G Band's guest drummers. Art Cruz adds, "Thankful for the opportunity."

Late Night with Seth Meyers' 8G Band is led by acclaimed comedian/musician Fred Armisen. Since 2015, the show has welcomed the best drummers on the planet with many representing from the hard rock metal world: Josh Freese (NIN, A Perfect Circle), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), Mario Duplantier (Gojira), Dave Lombardo (Testament, ex-Slayer), John Tempesta (The Cult), Brann Dailor (Mastodon) and Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, ex-Slayer, ex-Testament), among many others, have all sat on the throne.

Fellow drummer, Eric Leiderman, Producer of Late Night with Seth Meyers, shares "Always love to have a metal drummer sitting in with the 8G Band and even better when it's from one of my personal favorites - the mighty LOG."

