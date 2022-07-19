Lamb of God's Art Cruz To Rock Late Night with Seth Meyers

(Adrenaline) Lamb of God drummer Art Cruz has announced that he will fill the drum seat with the 8G Band July 25 to 28 on Late Night with Seth Meyers on the NBC Network.
Art Cruz, exclaims "Mind blown" when presented with the opportunity to join the ranks of the legendary roster of 8G Band's guest drummers. Art Cruz adds, "Thankful for the opportunity."
Late Night with Seth Meyers' 8G Band is led by acclaimed comedian/musician Fred Armisen. Since 2015, the show has welcomed the best drummers on the planet with many representing from the hard rock metal world: Josh Freese (NIN, A Perfect Circle), Charlie Benante (Anthrax), Nicko McBrain (Iron Maiden), Matt Cameron (Pearl Jam), Mario Duplantier (Gojira), Dave Lombardo (Testament, ex-Slayer), John Tempesta (The Cult), Brann Dailor (Mastodon) and Gene Hoglan (Dark Angel, ex-Slayer, ex-Testament), among many others, have all sat on the throne.
Fellow drummer, Eric Leiderman, Producer of Late Night with Seth Meyers, shares "Always love to have a metal drummer sitting in with the 8G Band and even better when it's from one of my personal favorites - the mighty LOG."
Lamb Of God Share 'Nevermore' Video
Lamb Of God Announce New Album And Tour
Lamb Of God's Randy Blythe Sidelined By Covid
Lamb Of God 'Wake Up Dead' With Megadeth
ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates- Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour- more
Zakk Wylde Beyond Honored To Be Part Of Pantera Celebration Tour- Van Halen Tribute Never Got Off The Ground Says Wolfgang- more
Paramore Announce First Tour Since 2018- Anthrax Bring The Noise With Chuck D- ZZ Top Share Video Trailer For 'Raw' Album- more
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Behind The Scenes- Disturbed Return With 'Hey You' Video- Alice Cooper Reuniting With Kane Roberts- Pearl Jam- more
Megadeth's David Ellefson Returns With Dieth Supergroup- Ozzy Osbourne To Debut At Comic-Con- Bleed the Sky 'Terminate' New Singer- more
Caught In The Act: The Stadium Tour: Def Leppard- Motley Crue- Poison- More
Live: Festival d'ete de Quebec Day 9: Female Artists Electrify the Night
Sites and Sounds: Sixthman Cruises Roundup
Caught In The Act: Blues On The Fox Festival- Buddy Guy and more
ZZ Top Announce New Viva Las Vegas Residency Dates
Trivium, Between the Buried and Me, Whitechapel, and Khemmis Tour
Killswitch Engage To Headline Final Metal Blade Records 40th Anniversary Concert
Brantley Gilbert and Brett Young To Lead Cowboy Luau
Dead Poet Society Announce The Tour That Never Ends Dates
Liam Gallagher And Eminem Premieres Lead AXS TV's 90s Bad Boy Block
Clutch Announce New Album 'Sunrise On Slaughter Beach'
Brant Bjork Shares New Song 'Trip On The Wire'